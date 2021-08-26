280 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

