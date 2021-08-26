27,754 Shares in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of -0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

In other Tootsie Roll Industries news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

