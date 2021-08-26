$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.35 million to $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $99.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXMD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 293,104.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 120,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 50,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,362. The company has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

