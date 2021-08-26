2,500 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Purchased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 114,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,860,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

