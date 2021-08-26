$250.49 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report sales of $250.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $14.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,590.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.