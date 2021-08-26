$250.49 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report sales of $250.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $14.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,590.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

