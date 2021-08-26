$229.01 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report $229.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.20 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $216.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $954.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.45 million to $969.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 210,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,758. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

