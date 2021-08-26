228 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,802. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $138.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

