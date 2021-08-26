$220.87 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $220.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.20 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $898.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $910.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $874.57 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $881.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

