20,000 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.