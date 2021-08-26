$2.54 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.45. Align Technology reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $596,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $716.90 on Friday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $291.23 and a fifty-two week high of $721.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $648.98. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

