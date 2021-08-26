$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will post $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Assurant also posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company.

AIZ traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.44. 1,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31. Assurant has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $169.87. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

