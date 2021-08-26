1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) versus Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Critical Analysis

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.68%. Baozun has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Baozun.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.44 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 1.31 $65.25 million $1.03 22.14

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.06% 6.36% 3.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baozun beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

