1,759 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,759 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 513.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

NYSE LEN opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.75. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

