171 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after buying an additional 74,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $188.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

