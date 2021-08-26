1,445 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.88. 80,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,597. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $328.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

