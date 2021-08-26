$137.60 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report sales of $137.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.10 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $109.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $533.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $547.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $579.60 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $588.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. 455,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.23. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

