1,252 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,653. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

