12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Update

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,753,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RETC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 155,958,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,809,281. 12 ReTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
12 ReTech Company Profile
