12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Update

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,753,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RETC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 155,958,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,809,281. 12 ReTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.