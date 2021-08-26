11,662 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $64,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Capri by 36,838.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $59.95 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CPRI shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

