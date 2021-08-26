$1.35 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 33,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,071. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $721.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

