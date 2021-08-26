-$1.29 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($1.37). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 108,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.