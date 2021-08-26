$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,321. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

