$1.27 EPS Expected for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CIT stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

