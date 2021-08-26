$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. ModivCare posted earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.48. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $193.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,957,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.