$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.79. 1,282,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,695. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.