$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.93 on Monday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

