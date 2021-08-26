$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.51. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,526. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

