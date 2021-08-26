$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.85. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 126.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 161.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 269,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,444,066. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
