$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.85. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 126.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 161.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 269,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,444,066. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.