$0.45 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

UMPQ opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

