$0.41 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,736,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 87,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.