-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.09). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Splunk by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $74,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.45. 321,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,858. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.79.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.