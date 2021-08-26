$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Accel Entertainment also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,404 shares of company stock worth $1,135,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

