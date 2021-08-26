$0.14 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

BSM opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

