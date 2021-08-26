$0.06 EPS Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,530,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

CASA opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $614.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

