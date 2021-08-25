ZUSD (ZUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $78,215.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00127069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.91 or 0.99987615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.17 or 0.01021590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06580509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.