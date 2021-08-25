Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock opened at $210.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -115.54 and a beta of -2.16. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

