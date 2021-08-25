Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.70. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $59.30.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

