Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after buying an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $2,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 198,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

