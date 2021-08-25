Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Separately, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of AXON opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

