Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 521 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 526,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

