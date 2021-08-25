Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.58. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

