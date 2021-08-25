Zigcoin (ZIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00781400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00101835 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,915,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.