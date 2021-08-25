Zealium Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $35,376.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,834,010 coins and its circulating supply is 16,834,010 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

