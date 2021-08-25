Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $144.80

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.80, but opened at $140.64. Zai Lab shares last traded at $141.92, with a volume of 1,490 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 315,984 shares of company stock valued at $52,653,178 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

