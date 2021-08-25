Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Buy

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.64. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,040 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

