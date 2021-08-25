Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) to “Buy”

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.57%. Equities analysts expect that Freedom will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Freedom by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

