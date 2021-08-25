Zacks Investment Research Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) to Sell

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRUB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

GRUB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

