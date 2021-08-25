Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $297.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masimo exited second-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Strong rebound in sensor sales and robust order shipments are encouraging. Expansion of the company’s installed base is also impressive. Slew of regulatory approvals and positive studies on Masimo’s products raise our optimism. Product launches over the past few months and the company’s continued focus on patient monitoring are also encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A raised outlook for 2021 augurs well. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Over the past six months, Masimo has outperformed its industry. Yet, gross margin contraction is a concern. Masimo's overdependence on its SET platform and persistent reimbursement headwinds are major concerns for the company. Other issues like a stiff competitive space and forex woes persist.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.60.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $287.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.83.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Masimo by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,243,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

