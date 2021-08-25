Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.34. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.