Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLOW traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

