Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLOW traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.